American winger Tim Weah's suspension extended to 2 games for red card against Panama

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspension of American winger Tim Weah was extended to two games by South American soccer's governing body for punching Panama's Roderick Miller during their Copa American group stage match Thursday.

Weah received a red card in the 18th minute of the United States' 2-1 loss, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension. The Confederation of South American Football said Sunday that Weah been suspended for a second game and fined $3,000 by a judge of its disciplinary commission. The money is to be deducted from the U.S. Soccer Federation's payment from CONMEBOL for television, participation and/or prize money.

CONMEBOL said the discipline is not subject to appeal.