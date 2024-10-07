Nation & World News

American Water, the largest water utility in US, is targeted by a cyberattack

The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S. says it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers
FILE - The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., American Water, its building in Camden, N.J., seen in the foreground on June 17, 2024, says it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FILE - The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., American Water, its building in Camden, N.J., seen in the foreground on June 17, 2024, says it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States announced Monday that it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers.

New Jersey-based American Water — which provides services to more than 14 million people in 14 states and on 18 military installations — said it became aware of the unauthorized activity on Thursday and immediately took protective steps, including shutting down certain systems. The company does not believe its facilities or operations were impacted by the attack and said staffers were working “around the clock” to investigate the nature and scope of the attack.

The company said it has notified law enforcement and is cooperating with them. It also said customers will not face late charges while its systems are unavailable.

According to its website, American Water manages more than 500 water and wastewater systems in about 1,700 communities in California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

