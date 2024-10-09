American Water cyberattack renews focus on protecting critical infrastructure

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A cyberattack continues to affect the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States, renewing a focus on the importance of protecting critical infrastructure sites.

New Jersey-based American Water paused billing to customers as it announced the cyberattack on Monday. It said it became aware of the unauthorized activity on Thursday and immediately took protective steps, including shutting down certain systems. Water services have been unaffected as protections remained in place Wednesday.

The company — which provides drinking water and sewer services to more than 14 million people in 14 states and on 18 military installations — said it does not believe its facilities or operations were impacted by the attack, although staffers were working "around the clock" to investigate its nature and scope.