American University leading scorer Matt Rogers injures his right knee in March Madness game

American University head coach Duane Simpkins, right, comforts player Matt Rogers after an injury during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — American University leading scorer Matt Rogers was ruled out of his team's First Four game against Mount St. Mary's with a right knee injury Wednesday night.

Rogers, a fifth-year senior who has already graduated, initially tweaked his knee four minutes into the game between No. 16 seeds seeking to advance to the main March Madness bracket. He went to the locker room, got it wrapped and was able to return. But he seemingly made the injury worse while trying to defend the post.

While lying on the court, Rogers reached out to grab coach Duane Simpkins' hand as trainers looked at his knee. Rogers was helped to the locker room and quickly ruled out. He returned to the bench using crutches for the start of the second half, with his mother watching from the stands with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Rogers averages 17 points a game and was making his NCAA Tournament debut after opting to stay at American instead of transferring to a bigger program. He had seven points before the injury.

Mount St. Mary's won 83-72 and will face No. 1 seed Duke on Friday in an East Region game at Raleigh, North Carolina.

This story corrects the day of the week in the opening paragraph.

American University forward Matt Rogers (15) shoots against Mount St. Mary's forward Jedy Cordilia (14) during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mount St. Mary's Arlandus Keyes (2) reacts as teammate Dallas Hobbs (8) shoots during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against American University in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Vehicles follow a snow plow on eastbound I80 during a blizzard in Omaha, Neb. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

