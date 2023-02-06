American skier Shiffrin fails to finish 1st race at worlds

She won three races within six days two weeks ago to raise her career tally to 85 World Cup wins, beating former teammate Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record of 82 and moving within one of the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1970s and 80s.

World championship races do not count toward World Cup wins.

Shiffrin was trailing Brignone by 0.96 seconds after the super-G portion of Monday's race but had made up 0.88 of that difference in her slalom run before skiing out.

The combined event adds the results of a super-G run and a slalom run.

“The only way I have a chance is to ski full, full gas. So I was doing that, take the risk that you don’t finish,” Shiffrin said. “This is what you have to do if you want to earn a medal at the world championships. On the end, it was like letting it go to the finish just one gate too soon and then you’re out.”

Shiffrin reacted with apparent open-mouthed astonishment before bending over her ski poles. She then went over to Brignone and embraced the Italian skier.

“So, that’s disappointing, but it’s always quite positive how I was skiing," said Shiffrin, whose next race at the worlds is the super-G on Wednesday. “I have some work to do to figure out where I can make up some time in the super-G. It’s so much fun to ski this hill so I’m looking forward to it.”

Shiffrin has won six world titles and 11 medals overall from 13 previous starts at world championships.

