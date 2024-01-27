Nation & World News

American skier Bella Wright airlifted after crashing in World Cup downhill race

American skier Bella Wright has been airlifted off the course after crashing in a World Cup downhill
Rescue helicopter evacuate United States' Isabella Wright after she crashed during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescue helicopter evacuate United States' Isabella Wright after she crashed during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
50 minutes ago

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Bella Wright was airlifted off the course after crashing in a World Cup downhill Saturday.

Wright lost control midway through her run down the Olympia delle Tofane course and was immediately tended to by medical personnel.

Then she was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the mountain by helicopter.

The U.S. Ski Team said on X that Wright “is talking and currently being taken off course in the standard helicopter transfer. More info to come.”

On Friday, teammate Mikaela Shiffrin and Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter were also airlifted off the mountain.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing

Rescue helicopter evacuate United States' Isabella Wright after she crashed during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Isabella Wright speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue helicopter evacuate United States' Isabella Wright after she crashed during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top