ajc logo
X

American Sepp Kuss wins Tour de France's grueling 15th stage

Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

National & World News
59 minutes ago
American rider Sepp Kuss has won the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France while overall race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra (AP) — American rider Sepp Kuss won the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory.

Kuss is the first American to win a stage at cycling’s biggest race since Tyler Farrar 10 years ago.

The 26-year-old Colorado native left it late to make his move in the punishing 191-kilometer (118-mile) ride from Ceret at the foothills of the Pyrenees to the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra.

Kuss attacked going up the 1,796-meter Col de Beixalis and maintained his hard-fought advantage over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, who was 23 seconds behind. Dutch rider Wout Poels finished third and took over the polka dot jersey for the best climber.

Pogacar was only questioned toward the end of the stage as Jonas Vingegaard followed Ben O’Connor’s example with two attacks.

Pogacar answered both without any problems and increased his overall lead to more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Vingegaard. Guillaume Martin, who was second overall ahead of the stage, dropped back to ninth.

___

More AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret, France, and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret, France, and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret, France, and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret, France, and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Stage winner Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates on the podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Stage winner Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates on the podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Stage winner Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Stage winner Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Second placed Spain's Alejandro Valverde, left, congratulates stage winner Sepp Kuss of the US after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Second placed Spain's Alejandro Valverde, left, congratulates stage winner Sepp Kuss of the US after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Thomas Samson

Credit: Thomas Samson

Spain's Enric Mas, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Netherland's Wilco Kelderman and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, from elft to right, cross the finish line of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Spain's Enric Mas, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Netherland's Wilco Kelderman and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, from elft to right, cross the finish line of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Spain's Alejandro Valverde crosses the finish line in second place during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Spain's Alejandro Valverde crosses the finish line in second place during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Michael Woods of Canada crosses the finish line after losing his best climber's dotted jersey to Netherland's Wouter Poels during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Caption
Michael Woods of Canada crosses the finish line after losing his best climber's dotted jersey to Netherland's Wouter Poels during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Michael Woods of Canada, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, cools off during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Caption
Michael Woods of Canada, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, cools off during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

In Other News
1
The Latest: Chaotic scenes in London before Euro 2020 final
2
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
3
Fires rage in several states as heat wave broils US West
4
The Latest: Federer congratulates Djokovic on 20th Slam
5
The Latest: Bangladesh hits single-day virus records
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top