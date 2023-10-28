American Rose Zhang shoots 7-under 65 to take the third-round lead at the LPGA Malaysia tournament

Rose Zhang birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour

9 hours ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Rose Zhang birdied the 18th hole Saturday for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The American had an 18-under total of 198 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course.

“I just feel like being able to have this opportunity to come into the final round with a little bit of a lead is really great,” Zhang said. “I think that going forward it’s just making sure I’m having fun, having that game plan.”

Atthaya Thitikul was tied for second place after a 62 with fellow Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (67), who led after the first two rounds. Kim Sei-young of South Korea was in fourth place after a 65, three strokes behind Zhang.

It is the third of four LPGA events on the tour's Asian swing. Minjee Lee of Australia won last week's stop in South Korea in a playoff and the final tournament is next week's Toto Classic in Japan.

