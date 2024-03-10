American rider Matteo Jorgenson wins the Paris-Nice stage race for the first time

Evenepoel beat him in a sprint to the line to win Sunday's eighth stage, a hilly 109-kilometer (68-mile) trek with two big climbs starting and finishing in Nice on France's Côte d’Azur.

Evenepoel and Jorgenson were both giving the same winning time of 2 hours, 50 minutes, 3 seconds, with Russian cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov crossing the line 50 seconds behind in third spot.

“I’m not going to get ahead of myself. It’s already a great achievement in my life,” the jubilant Jorgenson said. “I will now try to enjoy it and keep my feet on the ground.”

In the overall standings, Jorgenson finished 30 seconds ahead of Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) and 1 minute, 47 seconds clear of countryman and childhood friend Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), the overnight leader.

Evenepoel praised Jorgenson for staying with him when he surged ahead in the climbs.

“If you’ve seen my attacks today, only one guy could follow, it was Matteo,” he said. “Matteo is the deserved winner of this race.”

The 25-year-old McNulty was fifth in Sunday's final stage.

