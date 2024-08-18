American Lauren Coughlin wins Women's Scottish Open and locks up spot on Solheim Cup

She also saved par from just off the green on the 17th, and then polished off her performance with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th.

Coughlin finished at 15-under 273, four shots ahead of Henseleit (70). It was the second straight runner-up finish for Henseleit, coming off her Olympic silver medal in th Paris Games.

Coughlin, who played college golf at Virginia, earned enough Solheim Cup points to lock up one of the six automatic spots for the Sept. 13-15 matches at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. It will be her Solheim Cup debut.

Khang was tied with Coughlin through five holes, but didn't make another birdie and had two bogeys to finish with a 74. The American tied for third with Ayaka Furue of Japan, who shot a 68.

Charley Hull of England started with two bogeys in three holes and was never a factor, closing with a 73 to finish fifth, seven shots behind.

The women now head across Scotland for the Women's British Open at St. Andrews, the final major championship of the year.

