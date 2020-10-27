American kidnapped in southern Niger, says local official

Tuesday’s kidnapping brings to seven the number of foreign hostages believed to be held by extremist groups in Niger.

Extremists are kidnapping westerners in the Sahel region to “advance their goals, whether for ransom, for the spotlight, or to amp up the pressure on local and international governments,” said Laith Alkhouri, a counterterrorism specialist at CTI-ME, an intelligence advisory group based in Dubai.

“Militant factions will continue to resort to kidnappings as it has proven advantageous for their operations in West Africa,” he said. The Islamic State group is believed to be holding one other American, Jeffrey Woodke, who was abducted from his home in Abalak, Niger in 2016. Woodke had been in Niger for nearly three decades providing humanitarian services and disaster relief, according to a video message released by his wife to the kidnappers two years ago.

A German, Jorg Lang, who was kidnapped in April 2018, is also believed to be held by the IS group.

Four other foreign hostages believed to be held by al-Qaida-linked militants are from Romania, Australia, Colombia and South Africa.

