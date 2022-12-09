ajc logo
X

American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill

National & World News
40 minutes ago
American Airlines and JetBlue are expanding their partnership in the Northeast even while the government tries to kill the airlines' agreement

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are pushing ahead with an expansion of their partnership in the Northeast, even as a federal judge considers the government's attempt to kill the deal.

The airlines said Friday that American will add six new routes from New York City while dropping one. JetBlue will start several new routes from New York and Boston. Some will operate only during summer, and most will be limited to one or two flights a day.

American said it plans to drop service between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Atlanta in May, when JetBlue adds that route. Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines also fly the route.

American said that on May 5 it will add flights between LaGuardia and Buffalo, New York, Greenville, South Carolina, and four other cities.

The airlines' plans hinge, however, on winning a lawsuit in Boston.

The Justice Department, six states and the District of Columbia sued to kill the partnership, which lets American and JetBlue work together on setting schedules and sharing revenue on flights in New York and Boston.

The government said the deal will reduce competition and lead to higher fares, costing consumers $700 million a year. American and JetBlue argued that their combination will help consumers by making them a stronger competitor in the Northeast against Delta and United Airlines.

After a trial lasting several weeks, a judge in Boston took the case under consideration last month. A verdict is expected early next year.

Editors' Picks

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon...6h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail
8h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta’s delayed crackdown on unregulated vacation rentals continues
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta’s delayed crackdown on unregulated vacation rentals continues
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Rivian opponents withdraw lawsuit after failing to stop grading work
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Patrick Semansky

US: Russia, Iran moving toward full defense ‘partnership’
8m ago
WTO rules against Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs
9m ago
Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
15h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
23h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top