Nation & World News

American handed a 15-day sentence by a Moscow court on charges of disorderly conduct

A court in the Russian capital has handed a 15-day sentence to a U.S. citizen on charges of disorderly conduct
In this photo released by Meshchansky District Court press service on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, U.S. citizen Joseph Tater stands in a courtroom facing criminal assault charges after allegedly attacking a police officer in a Moscow hotel. Moscow's Meshchansky District Court has just found him guilty of minor disorderly conduct and ordered him to spend 15 days in custody. (Meshchansky District Court Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Meshchansky District Court press service on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, U.S. citizen Joseph Tater stands in a courtroom facing criminal assault charges after allegedly attacking a police officer in a Moscow hotel. Moscow's Meshchansky District Court has just found him guilty of minor disorderly conduct and ordered him to spend 15 days in custody. (Meshchansky District Court Press Service via AP)
21 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in the Russian capital on Wednesday handed a 15-day sentence to a U.S. citizen on charges of minor disorderly conduct.

Moscow's District Court ordered the American, identified as Joseph Tater, to spend 15 days under administrative arrest on "petty hooliganism" charges.

Earlier Wednesday, Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, said that it had opened a criminal case against an unidentified U.S. citizen accused of attacking a police officer.

Russian state news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti said that the American became abusive after being asked to show his documents at an upscale hotel on Monday evening. They claimed that the American “behaved aggressively” and used profanities when the hotel refused to accommodate him, citing a lack of required documents. The reports said that the man attacked a police officer when he was taken to a police precinct.

Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said they were aware of the reports, but wouldn't make further comments because of privacy restrictions.

Several Americans are serving sentences in Russia on drug or theft convictions.

A U.S.-Russian dual national, Ksenia Khavana, is expected to be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in a closed trial to raising money for Ukraine's military. Prosecutors called for a 15-year term.

In the largest Russia-West prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War, Russia this month released Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and American corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom were imprisoned on espionage convictions. Russia also released U.S.-Russian dual national Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe journalist sentenced to 6½ years for spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for US-Russian woman in treason trial
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Longest-held Russian dissident freed in swap says ‘colors get brighter by the day’ in his...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

For freed Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin, resuming work against Putin is his...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump to hold rally in North Carolina; Harris campaign launches $90M ad buy9m ago
Ruling that bounced Kennedy from New York ballot could challenge him in other states9m ago
Developers of stalled Minnesota copper-nickel mine plan studies that may lead to...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory