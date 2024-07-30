Nation & World News

American gymnast Shilese Jones pointing toward 2028 Olympics following knee injury at US trials

American gymnast Shilese Jones is aiming for the 2028 Olympics after a left knee injury ended her shot at reaching Paris
FILE - United States' Shilese Jones competes on the floor during the apparatus finals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, on Oct. 8, 2023. Jones announced on social media late Monday that she tore the ACL and meniscus in her left knee during the U.S. Olympic trials. The 22-year-old Jones says she plans to continue the sport with the goal of making the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Geert vanden Wijngaert, File)

By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago

American gymnast Shilese Jones is aiming for the 2028 Olympics after a left knee injury ended her shot at reaching Paris.

The 22-year-old Jones announced on social media late Monday that she tore the ACL and meniscus in the knee while warming up on vault on the first night of the U.S. Olympic trials last month.

Jones did put together a spectacular bars routine following the injury but r emoved herself from competition and Olympic consideration the next day.

“My journey hasn’t been a simple one, and I’m still tackling obstacles as they come,” Jones wrote. “This pain is temporary, but the scars will only fuel me that much more as I continue to chase my dream.”

Jones was considered a leading contender to make the five-woman team that is heavily favored to claim gold in Tuesday night's Olympic final. Jones has arguably been the best American gymnast not named Simone Biles over the last three years, winning six world championship medals, including a silver and bronze in the all-around.

The Seattle, Washington native intends to remain competing at the elite level through 2028, when she will be 26, or a year younger than Biles is now. The decision is symbolic of a shifting paradigm in women's gymnastics that is seeing athletes compete well into their 20s.

“Now, I’m shifting focus to the future and my next chapter ahead — which is why I’m excited to announce you will see me on the road to LA 2028,” she wrote.

