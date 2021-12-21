Hamburger icon
American ex-priest in East Timor found guilty of sex abuse

A defrocked American priest accused of sexually abusing orphaned and disadvantaged young girls under his care in East Timor has been found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison, in the first case of its kind in the staunchly Catholic nation

OECUSSE, East Timor (AP) — A defrocked American priest accused of sexually abusing orphaned and disadvantaged young girls under his care in East Timor was found guilty Tuesday and sentenced to 12 years in prison, in the first case of its kind in the staunchly Catholic nation.

Richard Daschbach, 84, who spent decades as a missionary in the country’s remote enclave of Oecusse, faced charges of child sexual abuse as well as child pornography and domestic violence.

The trial began in February but was postponed several times before concluding last month. During the proceedings, victims complained about threats and online attacks. Daschbach maintains strong backing from some, including former President Xanana Gusmao, who went to the court on Tuesday. East Timor is the most Catholic place outside the Vatican, and Dashbach is revered for his role during the tiny Southeast Asian nation’s fight for independence.

