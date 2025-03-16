American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles

American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson won the week-long Paris-Nice race for the second straight year on Sunday.

On a good day for U.S. cycling Jorgenson, who rides for the Jumbo-Visma team, finished runner-up in the eighth and final stage claimed by his countryman Magnus Sheffield of the Ineos-Grenadiers team.

Jorgenson became the 10th rider with consecutive titles in the Race to the Sun, joining the likes of cycling greats Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Raymond Poulidor. Sean Kelly holds the record for most consecutive wins — seven from 1982 to 1988.