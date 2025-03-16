Nation & World News
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles

American rider Matteo Jorgenson has won the week-long Paris-Nice bike race for the second straight year
By NICE and France
1 hour ago

American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson won the week-long Paris-Nice race for the second straight year on Sunday.

On a good day for U.S. cycling Jorgenson, who rides for the Jumbo-Visma team, finished runner-up in the eighth and final stage claimed by his countryman Magnus Sheffield of the Ineos-Grenadiers team.

Jorgenson became the 10th rider with consecutive titles in the Race to the Sun, joining the likes of cycling greats Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Raymond Poulidor. Sean Kelly holds the record for most consecutive wins — seven from 1982 to 1988.

Sheffield went solo in the Col des Quatre Chemins climb with 12.5 kilometers left and crossed the finish line on the Promenade des Anglais with a 29-second lead over Jorgenson.

Florian Lipowitz of Germany was second overall, one minute and 15 seconds behind Jorgenson. Dutch rider Thymen Arensman completed the podium, 1:58 off the pace. Sheffield was fourth in the general classification.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling

