American consumers are feeling much more confident as holiday shopping season peaks

American consumers are feeling more confident than they have since summer, good news for businesses with the all-important holiday shopping season peaking.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the second straight month, to 110.7 in December from 101 in November. That's much better than analysts' forecasts of 104.5 and the highest reading since July.

Americans’ expectations of a recession in the next 12 months declined to the lowest level so far this year.