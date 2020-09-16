American apologizes in Italy court for taking officer's life

Prosecutors alleged that in the ensuing scuffle, Elder stabbed Cerciello 11 times and that Natale-Hjorth hid the murder weapon, a military-style attack knife that Elder allegedly brought in a suitcase from the United States.

The defense has insisted the Americans didn’t realize the two Italians were police officers, didn’t see any badges and thought the men who approached them were criminal thugs.

Elder, who wore a mask as he entered the courtroom, said he had been struggling ever since that night, but was able to reflect on what happened while in prison. He recalled his mother wrote to Cerciello's family months ago, expressing his anguish and desire to apologize.

“But I didn’t have the courage to write or speak out” until Wednesday, Elder said.

“I understand that maybe it’s impossible to gain forgiveness from someone who lost a loved one, but I wanted to be honest that my desire is sincere,” he said. “All I can say is that I’m filled with remorse and it pains me to think of the suffering I’ve caused.”

Cerciello, who was killed soon after returning from his honeymoon, was hailed as a national hero at his funeral.

Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, right, and Finnegan Lee Elder, from California, arrive in court for a hearing in their trial where they are accused of slaying a plainclothes Carabinieri officer while on vacation in Italy last summer, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli

Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, second from left, and Finnegan Lee Elder, from California, arrive in court for a hearing in their trial where they are accused of slaying a plainclothes Carabinieri officer while on vacation in Italy last summer, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli

Finnegan Lee Elder, from California, talks with his lawyer Roberto Capra after a break in his trial where he and his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth are accused of slaying a plainclothes Carabinieri officer while on vacation in Italy last summer, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli