American Airlines negotiates a contract extension with labor unions that it sued 5 years ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and labor unions representing mechanics, baggage handlers and other ground workers said Friday they reached agreement on a two-year contract extension that includes double-digit pay increases.

The agreement covers 34,000 employees who are represented by the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Details of the deal were not disclosed, including when workers will vote on ratification. The extension would run through 2026.