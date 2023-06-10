X

American Airlines, JetBlue seek to keep some ties despite losing antitrust case

National & World News
By DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
American Airlines and JetBlue are trying to salvage parts of their partnership in the Northeast, even after a federal judge ruled they must break up the deal

American Airlines and JetBlue said Friday they should be allowed to keep selling tickets on each other's flights in the Northeast and link their frequent-flyer programs despite losing an antitrust trial over their partnership.

The Justice Department said if the airlines get their wish, travelers would miss out on the benefits of restoring competition between the carriers.

In separate filings, the airlines and the government told a federal judge in Boston how he should carry out his ruling last month to break up the partnership. American's CEO has said his airline will appeal the verdict.

The Justice Department proposed a final judgment that would order American and JetBlue to immediately end most parts of the deal immediately. The government said the airlines should honor existing tickets to avoid hurting travelers, but then quickly wind down their sharing of airport gates and takeoff and landing slots at key airports.

The airlines want to keep selling tickets on each other's flights — called code-sharing — and offering reciprocal frequent-flyer benefits because those practices “are common in the airline industry.” American and JetBlue also objected to the Justice Department's request that they be barred from any deals involving revenue-sharing or coordinating routes with each other for 10 years, and with any other U.S. airline for two years.

The airlines call their partnership in New York and Boston the Northeast Alliance, or NEA.

The Justice Department said that by asking to keep elements of the deal, the airlines are trying “to craft a new ‘NEA Lite’ on the fly.”

The airlines launched their partnership in early 2020, after getting approval from the outgoing Trump administration. They argued it helped them compete against Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in the Northeast.

The Biden administration sued the airlines in 2021. After a non-jury trial last fall, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the NEA violated federal antitrust laws. He gave the airlines 30 days to stop cooperating, but that deadline could pass before the judge issues a final judgment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman used stolen nursing license to care for disabled patients in Cobb
3h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
6h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
6h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Holmqvist surprise leader after first round of ShopRite LPGA Classic
5m ago
Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency
18m ago
PGA Tour rookie Carl Yuan leads by 1 at Canadian Open; McIlroy 3 back
22m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The scene from 2023 Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top