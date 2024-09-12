American Airlines flight attendants ratify contract that ends their threats to go on strike

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Flight attendants at American Airlines voted Thursday to ratify a new contract, ending a long dispute that got the attention of President Joe Biden after the cabin crews threatened to go on strike.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said that the five-year contract includes pay increases of up to 20.5% on Oct. 1 and pay for the time that passengers are boarding planes.

Flight attendants on U.S. airlines have historically not been paid for boarding time. Delta Air Lines extended 50% pay during boarding to its nonunion cabin crews in 2022, putting pressure on unions to bargain for the same benefit for their members.