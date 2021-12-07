American Airlines CEO Parker to step down next March

Parker is the latest CEO of a major U.S. airline to announce his retirement this year. In June, Southwest Airlines Gary Kelly said he would step down, with longtime executive Robert Jordan taking over. Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden was succeeded by Ben Minicucci in April.

Parker has spent two decades as an airline CEO since becoming the head of America West Airlines just days before the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The Phoenix carrier survived a downturn in travel with help from a federal loan.

In 2005, Parker engineered a merger with larger US Airways, and he repeated the same strategy in December 2013 with American, which was just emerging from bankruptcy protection. Parker enlisted the support of American's labor unions to dump the bigger airline's management after the merger.

American is led by a tight-knit group of executives — including Isom — most of whom have been together since America West.