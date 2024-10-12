America First Policy Institute, a group advising Trump, says its systems were breached

A group helping to lay the groundwork for a future Donald Trump administration said its computer systems were breached, marking the second known instance that people supporting the former president have been the target of a cyberattack.

The America First Policy Institute discovered the breach last week. It would not say what materials were compromised.

“As the leading policy group in the America First movement, it is not surprising that hostile foreign actors would attempt to infiltrate our IT,” Marc Lotter, the organization's chief communications officer, said in a statement. “The tactics, techniques, and procedures of the threat actor are similar to that of nation-state sponsored activities we have seen, allowing us to remediate and respond quickly.”