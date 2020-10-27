AMD buying Xilinx in all-stock deal valued at $35B

“Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our data center business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets,” Xilinx CEO Victor Peng said in a prepared statement.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will lead the combined company as CEO. Peng will join AMD as president, responsible for the Xilinx business and strategic growth initiatives. At least two Xilinx directors will join the AMD's board once the transaction is complete.

The deal is expected to close by the end of next year. It still needs approval from shareholders of both companies.

Shares of Xilinx fell nearly 2% before the market open on Tuesday, while AMD's stock rose slightly.