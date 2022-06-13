Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case

Guthrie pressed Heard on her credibility and what it meant to jurors in the clips released Monday. “There’s no polite way to say it. The jury looked at the evidence you presented. They listened to your testimony and they did not believe you," she said. "They thought you were lying.”

Heard responded, “How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees” and witnesses the actor described as “randos” or random people.

Depp, who has not yet done a formal interview about the case, has said the verdict "gave me my life back." Heard said in a statement after the verdict that she was heartbroken, while her attorney said in a separate "Today" interview that her client was "demonized" on social media and she plans to appeal the judgment.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things, and so I don’t take it personally,” Heard told Guthrie.

"You still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair," Heard said.

The Heard interview will also be featured in Friday's “Dateline” episode.

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

FILE - Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse after closing arguments on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview. She told Savannah Guthrie of "Today" in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a "beloved character and people feel they know him."