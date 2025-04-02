Breaking: Trump must face Isaac Hayes music copyright suit, Atlanta judge rules
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Amazon's last-minute bid for TikTok comes as a US ban on the platform is set to take effect Saturday

Amazon has put in a bid to purchase TikTok
FILE - A TikTok logo is shown on a phone in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A TikTok logo is shown on a phone in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon has put in a bid to purchase TikTok, a Trump administration official said Wednesday, in an eleventh-hour pitch as a U.S. ban on the platform is set to go into effect Saturday.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Amazon offer was made in a letter to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The New York Times first reported on the bid.

President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day gave the platform a reprieve, barreling past a law that had been upheld unanimously by the Supreme Court, which said the ban was necessary for national security.

Under the law, TikTok’s Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance is required to sell the platform to an approved buyer or take it offline in the United States. Trump has suggested he could further extend the pause on the ban, but he has also said he expects a deal to be forged by Saturday.

Amazon declined to comment.

The existence of an Amazon bid surfaced as Trump was scheduled on Wednesday to meet with senior officials to discuss the coming deadline for a TikTok sale.

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that ByteDance could share user data — such as browsing history, location and biometric identifiers — with China's authoritarian government. TikTok said it has never done that and would not do so if asked. The U.S. government has not provided evidence of that happening.

Trump has millions of followers on TikTok and has credited the trendsetting platform with helping him gain traction among young voters.

During his first term, he took a more skeptical view of TikTok and issued executive orders banning dealings with ByteDance as well as the owners of the Chinese messaging app WeChat.

FILE - The TikTok app logo is shown on an iPhone on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Credit: AP

Why no one is challenging Trump's executive order that keeps TikTok running

Trump to hold a meeting on possible investors to buy TikTok with possible ban at stake

Nonprofit groups and Democrats sue Trump administration over election executive order

The Latest

Stacks of lumber are set up on shelves at a local Lowes store Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump set to announce new tariffs in what he calls ‘Liberation Day’

7m ago

Kennedy remains quiet on 10,000 jobs lost at the nation's top health department

9m ago

Beloved Anchorage pet reindeer euthanized after someone tampered with pen, possibly poisoned him

10m ago

Featured

The last Michelin Guide Awards ceremony took place at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, Oct 28, 2024.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia

The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

1h ago

Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death

The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.

2h ago

Bills fly as Georgia lawmakers rush on second-to-last day of the session

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.

1h ago