ajc logo
X

Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement

National & World News
By Associated Press
41 minutes ago
European Union regulators say that Amazon has agreed to make major changes to its business practices to settle antitrust investigations that found the ecommerce giant gave itself an unfair advantage over rival merchants

Amazon has agreed to make major changes to its business practices to settle antitrust investigations that found the ecommerce giant gave itself an unfair advantage over rival merchants, European Union regulators said Tuesday.

Amazon promised to give products from rival sellers equal visibility in the “buy box,” a premium piece of real estate on its website that leads to higher sales, EU’s executive Commission said.

The company also pledged to stop using “non-public data” from independent sellers on its platform to provide insights into its own products to compete against those merchants. Amazon also agreed not to discriminate against sellers in its Prime membership service and let Prime members freely choose any delivery service.

The agreement allows Amazon to avoid a legal battle with the E.U.’s top antitrust watchdog that could have ended with huge fines, worth up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue.

“We are pleased that we have addressed the European Commission’s concerns and resolved these matters," Amazon said in a prepared statement.

The agreement, which only applies to Amazon’s business practices in Europe, follows concessions the company offered in July to resolve two EU antitrust investigations. Under the agreement announced Tuesday, Amazon made improvements to those initial proposals.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch1h ago

Credit: Alex Edelman via AP

The Jolt: Atlanta bid for Democratic convention gets boost from Doug Jones
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
2h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

GOP's usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andres Leighton

How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet
12m ago
Ukraine's president visits combat zone; Putin rallies forces
13m ago
Israeli archaeologists excavating 'Jesus midwife' tomb
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top