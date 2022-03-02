Amazon to close all its bookstores in the US, UK

But Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said the strategy comes as a surprise and is an acknowledgement that the book stores weren't delivering the returns Amazon was looking for.

Saunders did note that the main problem with Amazon’s non-food stores is that they lacked a real purpose even though the merchandise was well-presented.

“They were designed for people to pop in and browse rather than as destinations where people would head on a mission to buy something,“ he wrote in a note on Wednesday. “Ultimately, this wasn’t great for driving footfall — especially in an era where people are visiting shops less.”

Saunders added that the other problem is the assortment which, in many locations, was disjoined and unfocused.

The news was first reported by Reuters.