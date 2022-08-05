ajc logo
X

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B

National & World News
By HALELUYA HADERO
1 hour ago
Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion

Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion.

The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum.

Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt of about $275.6 million. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.

Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

Separately, Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot reported its quarterly results. Revenue plunged 30% on order reductions and delays, and the company announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

Editors' Picks
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job1h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
16h ago
Wild Georgia: It’s still hot, but August brings early hints of fall
3h ago
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series
10h ago
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series
10h ago
The Jolt: Abrams and Kemp go hunting for new voters
2h ago
The Latest
From Mecca to the Vatican, exploring sacred sites with VR
15m ago
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
17m ago
14 die in fire at pub in Thailand, many critically injured
27m ago
Featured
Athens becomes the latest in Georgia municipality to decriminalize marijuana.

Athens - Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana possession
23h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top