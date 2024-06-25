Amazon teams up with Megan Thee Stallion to promote its 10th Prime Day sales event

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is partnering with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion to boost sales for its 10th annual Prime Day discount event.

On Tuesday, the rapper unveiled a new original song called "It's Prime Day." An accompanying music video shows her purchasing a pink dog collar, fake eyelashes and other items from Amazon.

The online retailer's two-day discount bonanza is set to take place on July 16 and 17 this year. It is open to Prime members who pay Amazon $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, for access to deals and other perks, such as free shipping.