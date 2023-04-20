Amazon seeks first incentive funds from Virginia HQ2 project

Despite the pause in work that Amazon announced last month, Amazon is ahead of the pace it outlined when the deal was first announced, which initially anticipated that roughly 5,000 workers would be employed at the new headquarters at this point.

In previous public statements, Amazon said it has more than 8,000 jobs associated with the HQ2 project. In the application, Amazon said the difference is attributable to employees assigned to HQ2 who either live outside the region or have not yet moved to Virginia.

The application states that Amazon's confidence is “high” that it will meet the requirement of bringing at least 25,000 jobs to the project by 2038.

“As we’ve always said, HQ2 is a multi-year, long-term investment and our long-term intention and commitment remains unchanged, including our plan to bring 25,000 jobs to HQ2,” the company said in its application.

State economic development officials are reviewing the application. If approved, the money would not actually be paid until at least July 2026 under the terms of the agreement.

The application says the project has also so far included a $600 million capital investment that has supported more than 9,000 construction jobs.