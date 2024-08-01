Nation & World News

Amazon reports boost in quarterly profits but misses revenue estimates

Amazon has reported a boost in its quarterly profits, but the company missed revenue estimates, sending stocks lower in after-hours trading
FILE - Amazon employees load packages on carts before being put on to trucks for distribution for Amazon's annual Prime Day event at an Amazon's DAX7 delivery station on July 16, 2024, in South Gate, Calif. Amazon reports earnings on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Amazon employees load packages on carts before being put on to trucks for distribution for Amazon's annual Prime Day event at an Amazon's DAX7 delivery station on July 16, 2024, in South Gate, Calif. Amazon reports earnings on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By HALELUYA HADERO – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

Amazon reported a boost in its quarterly profits Thursday, but the company missed revenue estimates, sending stocks lower in after-hours trading.

The Seattle-based tech company said it earned $13.5 billion for the April-June period, higher than the $10.99 billion industry analysts surveyed by FactSet had anticipated. Amazon earned $6.7 billion during the same period last year.

Earnings per share for the second quarter came out to $1.26, higher than analysts expectations of $1.03.

Overall, the company posted revenue of $148 billion, a 10% increase that fell slightly below analyst expectations of $148.67 billion.

Sales for Amazon Web Services, the company's prominent cloud computing unit, saw a 19% jump compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue for the company’s core e-commerce business grew by 5%. Sales from its advertising business - which mostly comes from ad listings on its online platform - jumped by 20%.

Amazon's results follow other earning reports this week from tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta and Google's corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Microsoft's cloud business powers 10% growth in quarterly profits
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Most of Wall Street leaps in a widespread rally, from big stocks to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Starbucks quarterly revenue falls on weak traffic in US and China
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Google's partnership with AI startup Anthropic faces scrutiny from UK competition...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Worries about the economy hit Wall Street, and the Dow drops nearly...9m ago
Prisoner Swap Latest: US reporter Evan Gershkovich among 24 freed in US-Russia prisoner...15m ago
US and Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, freeing Gershkovich...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses