Amazon pulls Kim Porter memoir about Sean 'Diddy' Combs that her children say is fake

Amazon confirmed Tuesday the removal of a memoir from its site that purports to tell the story of an abusive relationship between the late actor and model Kim Porter and her longtime partner, hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Porter and Combs' children denounced the book — titled "Kim's Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side…" — as a complete fabrication after it became a bestseller on Amazon in September.

“We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "The book is not currently available for sale in our store.”