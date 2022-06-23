Amazon providing $23M for affordable housing in Seattle

The Amazon Housing Equity Fund offers grants and low-rate loans to housing providers that create or preserve affordable homes, with an emphasis on supporting households earning 30% to 80% of an area's median income.

The new investments are the fund's first in Seattle proper, though it previously has put money toward housing elsewhere in the region, including near transit stations in SeaTac and Bellevue.

Catherine Buell, the fund's director, noted the housing crisis is disproportionately affecting people of color. That was one reason it was important to work with nonprofit organizations and real estate organizations led by Black, Asian and Hispanic partners.

Amazon is working with three organizations — the Mount Baker Housing Authority, El Centro de la Raza and Gardner Global — on four housing projects, totaling 568 units in south Seattle neighborhoods that feature large populations of people of color and which have rapidly gentrified or are at risk of it.

Three of the four projects involved will be affordable for those making up to 60% of the area median income — that's $54,350 for a single person or $77,650 for a family of four, according to the Seattle Office of Housing. The fourth, a new apartment building by Black-owned Gardner Global with 122 units, mostly studio and one-bedroom, will serve those who earn up to 80% of the area median income, or $66,750 for a single person.

In the news release announcing the investments, David Tan, executive director of the Mount Baker Housing Authority, called the funding a “game-changer.”

"The Fund is a source of affordable, patient capital that gives developers much-needed flexibility in financing our projects,” Tan said.