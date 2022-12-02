ajc logo
X

Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades

National & World News
By FABIANO MAISONNAVE, Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Amazon region has lost 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades, according to a new report

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Amazon region has lost 10% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report says.

From 1985 to 2021, the deforested area surged from 490,000 square kilometers (190,000 square miles) to 1,250,000 square kilometers (482,000 square miles), unprecedented destruction in the Amazon, according to the Amazon Network of Georeferenced Socio-Environmental Information, or Raisg.

The numbers are calculated from an annual satellite monitoring since 1985 from Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Suriname, Guyana and French Guiana. The report is a collaboration between Raisg and MapBiomas, a network of Brazilian nonprofits, universities and technology startups.

“The losses have been enormous, virtually irreversible and with no expectation of a turnaround," said a statement Friday by Raisg, a consortium of civil society organizations from the region’s countries. "The data signals a yellow light and gives a sense of urgency to the need for a coordinated, decisive and compelling international action.”

Brazil, which holds about two-thirds of the Amazon, also leads the destruction. In almost four decades, 19% of its rainforest has been destroyed, due mainly to cattle ranching expansion supported by the opening of roads. The country accounted for 84% of all forest destruction in the period.

Almost half of Brazil's carbon emissions comes from deforestation. The destruction is so vast that the eastern Amazon has ceased to be a carbon sink, or absorber, for the Earth and has become a carbon source, according to a study published in 2021 in the journal Nature.

As of 2021, the Amazon had 74% of its area covered by tropical rainforests and 9% of other natural vegetation types. The region, with 8.5 million square kilometers, holds a population of 47 million people, according to Raisg estimates.

“At least some 75 billion metric tons of carbon are stored across the Amazon,” Woods Hole Research Center researcher Wayne Walker said during a press conference Friday in Lima, Peru. “If all that carbon ended up immediately in the atmosphere, that would be about seven times global annual emissions.”

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: Leo Correa

Credit: Leo Correa

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Andre Penner

Credit: Leo Correa

Credit: Leo Correa

Editors' Picks

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters 11h ago

Credit: Contributed by Old Capital Museum

How voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
6h ago

Credit: Houston police

BREAKING: Houston police arrest suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Patrick Semansky

To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden goes to ... Massachusetts
9m ago
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
19m ago
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
High school football state playoff scoreboard
Child’s death, other breakdowns raise questions for DFCS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top