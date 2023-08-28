Amazon is raising free-shipping minimums for some customers who don't have Prime memberships

Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping

Credit: AP

By HALELUYA HADERO – Associated Press
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping.

To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously.

Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin confirmed the company is testing the new qualification, which was first reported by the blog eCommerce Bytes. The change doesn’t impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks.

“We continually evaluate our offerings and make adjustments based on those assessments,” Pressentin said.

For now, the new $35 minimum seems to apply to customers based on where they live, the consumer education website Consumer World said Monday. Among other cities, it noted Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered, has a $25 minimum, while non-Prime customers in nearby Bellevue have to pay $35 for free shipping.

The move comes as the online retail giant works to cut costs across different areas of its business.

In the past, Amazon has raised the threshold order amount for free shipping as high as $49. It lowered it to $25 in 2017 as Walmart was ramping up its ecommerce operations.

