Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Amazon is not planning to show added tariff costs next to its online product listings

Amazon is not planning to list added tariff costs next to product prices on its site — despite speculation spanning from a report that claimed the e-commerce giant would soon show new import charges, as well as fiery comments from President Donald Trump’s White House denouncing such a move
FILE - An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS and JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is not planning to list added tariff costs next to product prices on its site — despite speculation spanning from a report that claimed the e-commerce giant would soon show new import charges, as well as fiery comments from President Donald Trump's White House denouncing such a move.

The Trump administration's reaction appeared to be based on a misinterpretation of internal plans being considered by Amazon, rather than a final decision made by the company.

Amazon's Haul service — a recently launched, low-cost storefront — "considered the idea" of listing import charges on certain products, company spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. But this "was never approved and is not going to happen."

Amazon launched Haul last year to sell electronics, apparel and other products priced under $20, aimed at competing against the success of China-founded rivals like Temu and Shein.

Earlier Tuesday, Punchbowl News had reported that Amazon planned to start showing how much of each product's cost derived from tariffs "right next to" its total listed price, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter. While Amazon later confirmed that it would not be listing such added costs, the Trump administration was quick to criticize news of the move early Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Amazon of taking a "hostile and political act" — and further attacked the company by suggesting it was un-American.

“Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm,” Leavitt said at a Tuesday briefing with reporters.

It was unclear if the administration had been in contact with Amazon about the company's response to tariffs — or potential ideas around communicating price hikes with shoppers. At Tuesday's briefing, Leavitt said she had “just got off the phone with the president about Amazon’s announcement."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was one of a handful of powerful, ultra-wealthy tech titans who attended Trump's inauguration in January — filling some of the most exclusive seats right behind the president. Whether his relationship with the president has strained since has yet to be seen, and Leavitt declined to comment when asked by reporters Tuesday.

The tariffs imposed by Trump — and responding retaliation from targeted countries, notably China — threaten to increase prices for both consumers and businesses. Economists warned that these import taxes will hike prices for a range of goods consumers buy each day — and lead to worse inflationary pressure.

In recent months, many CEOs and companies have also warned of weaker and uncertain outlooks due to the steep, and at times on-again, off again, import taxes — adding pressures on the Trump administration. And some big names have already raised prices, including Temu and Shein.

____________

Boak reported from Washington.

More Stories

Keep Reading

People pass by a Tesla sign at the Manila International Auto Show in Pasay city, Philippines Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

Tariff turmoil: How Tesla and other companies are dealing with the trade war's uncertainty

Tackling tariffs: What some companies are saying, and doing, about tariffs

CEOs of Home Depot, other retailers meet with Trump to discuss tariffs

Companies bringing foreign goods to the U.S. will pay the tax, but economists warn American businesses and consumers will ultimately shoulder the costs.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Canadian company turns to Trump for permission to mine international waters, bypassing a UN agency

7m ago

Wall Street drifts as corporate profits pile higher along with uncertainty about Trump's trade war

9m ago

Canada's Liberals celebrate a stunning win and the Conservative challenger loses his seat

10m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.