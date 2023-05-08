Amazon films, series to get wider distribution via licensing

The works will be licensed via a new unit called Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, which expands the number of titles currently offered by Hollywood studio MGM. Last year, the e-commerce turned media giant closed its acquisition of MGM — which houses more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes — for $8.5 billion.

At launch, the new division will offer several series and films including “Coming 2 America” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Amazon said in a statement. The unit will be led by Chris Ottinger, the head of distribution at MGM, who will continue to oversee distribution of MGM's new releases and film franchises, such as the James Bond and Rocky series.