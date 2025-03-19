Amazon ends little-used privacy feature that let Echo users opt out of sending recordings to company

Amazon is ending a little-used privacy feature that let some users of its Echo smart speaker prevent their voice commands from going to the company's cloud.

Beginning on March 28, Amazon is ending the “Do Not Send Voice Recordings” option that kept audio from being sent to Amazon's cloud and had it process locally on the device instead.

In an email sent to customers who'd been using the option, Amazon said it made the decision to “no longer support this feature” as it expands Alexa’s capabilities with generative artificial intelligence features that rely on being processed in the cloud.