Amazon closes deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM

MGM is one of the oldest studios in Hollywood. The retail giant said in a blog post Thursday MGM has more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes and awards that “will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”

MGM still has a vast library, with famous characters such as Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther, which Amazon has said it would use to create new movies and shows.