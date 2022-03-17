Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Amazon closes deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM

National & World News
By Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Amazon has closed its acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM, two days after European regulators said the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in European markets

Amazon announced Thursday it has closed its acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM two days after European regulators said the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in European markets.

MGM is one of the oldest studios in Hollywood. The retail giant said in a blog post Thursday MGM has more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes and awards that “will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”

MGM still has a vast library, with famous characters such as Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther, which Amazon has said it would use to create new movies and shows.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Trial resumes for 4 men accused of Michigan governor plot
7m ago
War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, group warns
10m ago
Kansas impasse shows green energy opposition has lost steam
10m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top