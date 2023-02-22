Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical

Last September, both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information from the FTC in connection with a review of the merger. Though the agency hasn't brought forth a lawsuit to block the merger, its not ruling out any challenges in the future.

“The FTC’s investigation of Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical continues," FTC spokesperson Peter Kaplan said in a statement. "The commission will continue to look at possible harms to competition created by this merger as well as possible harms to consumers that may result from Amazon’s control and use of sensitive consumer health information held by One Medical.”

The One Medical purchase is the first acquisition made under Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who took over from founder Jeff Bezos in 2021 and sees health care as a growth opportunity for the company.

“Customers want and deserve better, and that’s what One Medical has been working and innovating on for more than a decade. Together, we believe we can make the health care experience easier, faster, more personal, and more convenient for everyone," Jassy said in a statement.

The FTC is also reviewing Amazon's $1.65 billion planned purchase of iRobot, which was announced last August.