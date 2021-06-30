Amazon asks for FTC head to step aside from antitrust probes

“Due process entitles all individuals and companies to fair consideration of the merits of any investigation or adjudication by impartial commissioners who have not — and, equally importantly, who do not appear to have — prejudged the issues against them," Seattle-based Amazon said in the motion.

The FTC has been investigating the tech giants. On Monday, a federal judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the FTC and a coalition of states, saying they didn't provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook is a monopoly in the social networking market. The judge, however, allowed the FTC to revise its complaint and try again.

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, is said by regulators to control 50% to 70% of online market sales. Founded by Jeff Bezos, the world's richest individual, Amazon runs an e-commerce empire and ventures in cloud computing, personal “smart" tech and beyond.

Some independent merchants who sell products on Amazon.com have complained about the company's practices, such as contract provisions said to prevent sellers from offering their products at lower prices or on better terms on any other online platform, including their own websites.

New legislative proposals approved last week by the House Judiciary Committee raised the issue of a possible forced spinoff of Amazon's private-label products that compete with vendors on the platform.

In its defense, Amazon has said that sellers set their own prices for the products they offer on its platform.

“Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively," the company has said.