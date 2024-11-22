Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians

Alyssa Nakken, the first woman to coach in an MLB game, is leaving the San Francisco Giants to join the Cleveland Guardians
FILE - San Francisco Giants assistant baseball coach Alyssa Nakken speaks to a reporter in San Francisco, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - San Francisco Giants assistant baseball coach Alyssa Nakken speaks to a reporter in San Francisco, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alyssa Nakken, the first woman to coach in a Major League Baseball game, is leaving the San Francisco Giants to join the Cleveland Guardians.

Nakken made history in 2022 when she took over as first-base coach following an ejection. A former college softball star at Sacramento State, Nakken joined the Giants in 2014 and was promoted to a spot on manager Gabe Kapler's staff in 2020, becoming the majors' first full-time female coach.

It was not immediately known what role she will have with the Guardians, who won the AL Central last season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt. In Cleveland, Nakken, 34, will work with former Giants coaches Craig Albernaz and Kai Correa.

"We thank Alyssa Nakken for her incredible contributions to the San Francisco Giants and for trailblazing a path for women in sports,” the Giants said in a statement on Friday. "Her leadership, dedication, and passion for the game have inspired countless individuals, and her impact has been truly transformative for the Giants organization and the baseball community.

“As she embarks on this exciting new chapter in her career, we have no doubt that she’ll continue to inspire and achieve great things. We wish her and her family nothing but the best.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Sparks hire University of Utah coach Lynne Roberts to fill vacant head coach...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark to join Cincinnati bid for 16th National Women's Soccer League team1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UConn's Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win as No. 2 Huskies top...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bird, Fowles, Pondexter, Beard headline Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bitcoin ticks closer to $100,000 in extended surge following US elections8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it heads for a winning week10m ago
Conor McGregor must pay $250K to woman who says he raped her, civil jury rules13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights