Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alyssa Nakken, the first woman to coach in a Major League Baseball game, is leaving the San Francisco Giants to join the Cleveland Guardians.

Nakken made history in 2022 when she took over as first-base coach following an ejection. A former college softball star at Sacramento State, Nakken joined the Giants in 2014 and was promoted to a spot on manager Gabe Kapler's staff in 2020, becoming the majors' first full-time female coach.

It was not immediately known what role she will have with the Guardians, who won the AL Central last season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt. In Cleveland, Nakken, 34, will work with former Giants coaches Craig Albernaz and Kai Correa.