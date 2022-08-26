ajc logo
X

Always wanted to 'hit the gas': Blind Michigan judge drives

In this image from video provided by WNEM-TV, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who is blind, gets into a car to drive for the first time at the Genesee County fairgrounds in Mt. Morris, Mich., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Sheriff Chris Swanson, rear, rode in the passenger seat and gave instructions. (WNEM-TV via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image from video provided by WNEM-TV, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who is blind, gets into a car to drive for the first time at the Genesee County fairgrounds in Mt. Morris, Mich., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Sheriff Chris Swanson, rear, rode in the passenger seat and gave instructions. (WNEM-TV via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (AP) — A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun.

As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint.

"I've always wanted that feeling of what it's like to hit the gas or what it's like to turn on the ignition and what it's like to operate a steering wheel," Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV.

Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They wore helmets.

“Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left," Swanson said. “He's doin' it!”

Bernstein, who is seeking reelection in November, doesn't let blindness discourage him from certain goals. He's run more than 20 marathons.

“My whole life, I’ve loved making people’s dreams come true,” the sheriff said. "I love seeing joy on the face, and I have seen it the last two hours driving him up here.”

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing23h ago
Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program
14h ago
Herschel Walker skips details in bid to oust Raphael Warnock
8h ago
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe
51m ago
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe
51m ago
ICE detainees say they were forced into labor in Ga., file lawsuit
2h ago
The Latest
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
15m ago
Stocks slip in Europe, US ahead of Fed chair speech
22m ago
Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements
34m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top