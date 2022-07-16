ajc logo
Altuve, Arenado, Chisholm, Rodón won't play in All-Star Game

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night.

MLB announced Saturday that Altuve is being replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who is making his first appearance. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson, who is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games with 81 strikeouts, is taking the place of Rodón on the NL roster, LA said in a news release. It wasn't immediately clear why Rodón isn't playing in the All-Star Game; he was originally added to the roster on July 12 in place of Milwaukee closer Josh Hader.

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who has 100 hits and a .913 OPS this season, will replace Arenado on the NL team.

Arenado, a seven-time All-Star, said Saturday that he's had lower back soreness for three to four weeks, that MRIs found nothing and that he'll take the All-Star break to rest.

“It’s been a problem lately It didn’t really make sense for me to go do that,” said Arenado, who lives less than an hour from Los Angeles. “Probably made more sense for me to go home, relax and just chill. Go home. Get treatment. Get some work done. I’ve got some trainers. I’ve got a physical therapist back home, ready to go.”

Altuve said of his knee on Saturday that he was “waiting to see how it responded today and I think we all agree that we’re making the best decision.” He also said ”I don’t think we’re going to go” when asked if he was going to go to LA, adding “we’re going to do some treatment and get ready for the second half.”

Pittsburgh’s Jake Cronenworth will take the place of Chisholm, who has been on the injured list since June 29 with a right lower back strain.

Miami manager Don Mattingly said of Chisholm that “anybody that's in the IL is in medical's hands until they're not.”

“I'm sure he's disappointed he can't play. He's earned that right to play,” Mattingly said, adding that Chisholm is “getting better and hopefully he'll have many more of these (opportunities.)"

The 23-year-old Giménez, who came to Cleveland last year as part of the trade that sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets, is having a standout season. He's batting .299 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 78 games while playing solid defense. He's also been clutch, batting .384 with runners in scoring position.

AP Sports Writers Kristie Rieken in Houston and Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report. Warren Mayes in St. Louis and Santos Perez in Miami also contributed to this report.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. is out stealing second during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. is out stealing second during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez throws out Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez throws out Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodón (16) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodón (16) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve grimaces after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve grimaces after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, left, applies a late tag as Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard steals second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, left, applies a late tag as Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard steals second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gestures to the Braves' dugout as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gestures to the Braves' dugout as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

