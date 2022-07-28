BreakingNews
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
ajc logo
X

Altria's $13B Juul investment has lost 95% of its value

FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The Food and Drug Administration and Juul have agreed to suspend court proceedings while the agency conducts additional review of the company's vaping devices. The agreement Wednesday, July 6, 2022, comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul’s products. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The Food and Drug Administration and Juul have agreed to suspend court proceedings while the agency conducts additional review of the company's vaping devices. The agreement Wednesday, July 6, 2022, comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul’s products. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

National & World News
By MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Altria reports its nearly $13 billion investment in troubled vaping company Juul is worth 95% less than it originally paid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cigarette maker Altria's $13-billion investment in the troubled vaping company Juul has gone up in smoke — now worth less than 5% of its original value as U.S. regulators move to ban its e-cigarettes.

Altria slashed the value of its Juul investment again Thursday, pegging its value at under $500 million as it reported second-quarter earnings. Previously, the Marlboro maker had valued its stake in the company at $1.6 billion.

Despite the losses Altria said it was maintaining its investment deal with Juul, including an agreement not to market competing vaping products.

“At this time, we continue to believe that these investment rights are beneficial to us,” Altria said in a prepared statement.

Altria, based in Richmond, Virginia, is Juul’s largest investor with a 35% ownership stake. Altria executives signed the $12.8-billion pact in 2018, betting that Juul’s popular vaping devices represented a lucrative new opportunity in the vaping market.

But last month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced plans to ban the small cartridge-based e-cigarettes, saying Juul had failed to provide key information about potentially harmful chemicals in its nicotine formula. The decision surprised industry observers and experts given that the FDA has authorized several competing e-cigarettes and Juul spent years gathering data to support its application.

In yet another twist to the company's fortunes, the FDA reopened its review of Juul's application earlier this month after a federal court blocked the ban from immediately taking effect. For now, Juul is able to continue selling its products while the FDA review continues.

Editors' Picks
Fulton County Schools names 8 new principals19h ago
GBI: Deputy forgot to close patrol vehicle’s door, leading to woman’s death
13h ago
Henry County sets new start times for elementary, middle schools
21h ago
‘Everyone is struggling:’ LGBTQ Atlantans scramble for monkeypox vaccine
2h ago
‘Everyone is struggling:’ LGBTQ Atlantans scramble for monkeypox vaccine
2h ago
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
1h ago
The Latest
Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner, Whelan
6m ago
Victim of private spyware warns it can be used against US
8m ago
Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify before Congress
9m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
1h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top