BreakingNews
Second sports betting bill fails in Georgia Senate
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Altria invests $2.75B in rival startup NJOY after Juul exit

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
Days after exiting its stake in troubled electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs, Altria announced a $2.75 billion investment in electronic cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc. As part of the deal, tobacco company Altria Group Inc., which makes Marlboro cigarettes, will have full global ownership of NJOY’s e-vapor product portfolio, including pod-based e-vapor product NJOY ACE

Days after exiting its stake in troubled electronic cigarette maker Juul, Altria announced a $2.75 billion investment in rival electronic cigarette startup NJOY.

The Marlboro maker gets full ownership of NJOY’s e-vapor product portfolio, the Virginia company said Monday, including its pod-based e-vapor product ACE.

“We believe we can responsibly accelerate U.S. adult smoker and competitive adult vaper adoption of NJOY ACE in ways that NJOY could not as a standalone company,” Altria CEO Billy Gifford said.

The agreement also includes an additional $500 million in cash payments contingent upon regulatory approval of some products by NJOY Holdings Inc., based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Altria's announcement comes just days after the company said that it was swapping its minority stake in Juul Labs for a license to some of Juul's heated tobacco intellectual property.

Altria said that the carrying value and estimated fair value of its Juul investment was $250 million at the end of last year. The company will record the financial impact of the agreement in the first quarter of 2023 and plans to treat any amounts as a special item and exclude it from adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Juul said Friday when Altria exited its stake that it now has “full strategic freedom” to pursue other partnerships.

Gifford said that the swap was the right decision for Altria.

“Juul faces significant regulatory and legal challenges and uncertainties, many of which could exist for many years,” Gifford said.

In December Juul reached settlements covering thousands of lawsuits over its e-cigarettes.

The company faced more than 8,000 lawsuits brought by individuals and families of Juul users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes. The settlement resolved most of those cases, which had been consolidated in a California federal court pending several bellwether trials.

Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Juul rocketed to the top of the U.S. vaping market more than five years ago on the popularity of flavors like mango, mint and creme brulee. But its rise was fueled by use among teenagers, some of whom became hooked on Juul’s high-nicotine pods.

Parents, school administrators and politicians largely blamed the company for a surge in underage vaping, which now includes dozens of flavored e-cigarette brands that are the preferred choice among teens.

Amid the backlash of lawsuits and government sanctions, Juul dropped all U.S. advertising and discontinued most of its flavors in 2019.

Altria's interest in Juul's heated tobacco intellectual property comes a few months after it made a deal with Japan Tobacco to help its effort to bring a heat-not-burn cigarette to the U.S. market.

Altria announced in October that it was launching a new venture with Japan Tobacco to commercialize cigarette alternatives developed by both companies for U.S. smokers. The partnership’s first effort will be to win U.S. regulatory approval for Japan Tobacco’s Ploom, a small handheld device that heats tobacco without burning it.

_______

AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hours-long cleanup expected after injury crash on Ga. 4001h ago

Credit: Anthony Walsh

Can Georgia Bulldogs right ship in SEC Tournament?
4h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump attacks Fani Willis as he pushes Georgia prosecutor bills
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Even with Ridder, should Falcons draft QB in Round 1?
3h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Even with Ridder, should Falcons draft QB in Round 1?
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Buckhead cityhood movement calls it quits ‘for now’
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Twitter glitches as links, images fail to load
5m ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
6m ago
Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 president, calls for climate action
7m ago
Featured

Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
Kennesaw State makes history with first trip to NCAA Tournament
16h ago
Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top