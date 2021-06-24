Alternate helmets returning to NFL in '22 after 9-year pause

The league wrote to clubs in a memo dated Thursday that it must be notified of plans to use alternate helmets by July 31 even though they won't be used for another year. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

The use of a second helmet was dropped in 2013 over concerns that wearing more than one helmet might not be safe for players. As those concerns have eased, clubs have lobbied for a second helmet because options for alternate jerseys were expanded in 2018, the league said.