Alphabet to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Google owner Alphabet will buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion.

The all-cash deal is set to boost Alphabet’s profile in the cloud computing market, a space currently led by Amazon and Microsoft. Once the transaction is closed, the company says Wiz will join Google Cloud.

“Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement Tuesday — adding that Google Cloud and Wiz will “turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds” together.