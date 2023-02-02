X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alphabet posts lower Q4 profit amid ad squeeze, competition

National & World News
By BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
Google parent company Alphabet has posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter

Google's parent company Alphabet on Thursday posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant.

While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year. That appeared to spook investors, who sent the company's stock lower in after-hours trading.

The company based in Mountain View, California, said it earned $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the October-December quarter. That's down 34% from $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue inched 1% higher to $76.05 billion from $75.33 billion.

Analysts expected Alphabet to post earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $76.2 billion for period, according to FactSet Research.

Alphabet, like Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and other tech companies, is navigating a rough economic patch that's especially hurting the online advertising market.

Last month, Alphabet announced it was cutting 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce. It was the company's biggest-yet round of layoffs and adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and other tech companies that are tightening their belts in the face of a darkening outlook for the industry.

Alphabet is contending with a “challenging” economic climate and is working to reengineer its cost structure to build “financially sustainable, vibrant growing businesses” across the company, CEO Sundar Pichai said.

“Our long-term investments in deep computer science make us extremely well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point, and I’m excited by the AI-driven leaps we’re about to unveil in search and beyond," Pichai said in a statement.

Google is facing some competition in artificial intelligence from Microsoft, which last month announced it is making a "multiyear, multibillion dollar investment" in the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, the maker of the wildly popular ChatGPT and other tools that can write readable text and generate new images.

The technology could help Microsoft’s own search engine, Bing, compete with Google in answering search queries with more complete answers instead of just links.

Pichai also touted “great momentum" in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and Pixel devices, signaling to investors that Alphabet has plenty revenue sources outside of advertising to grow its business.

Nonetheless, advertising still makes up the bulk of Alphabet's revenue.

Shares in Alphabet Inc. fell $4.55, or 4.2%, to $103.19 in extended trading.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Many Georgia Republicans want no part of Trump’s comeback11h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
10h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
4h ago

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being...
12h ago

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being...
12h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia House passes $32.5 billion midyear budget with property tax break
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
6m ago
Pelosi backs Trump impeachment leader Schiff in Senate race
10m ago
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
15m ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
4h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
9h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top